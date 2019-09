Please enable Javascript to watch this video Barbara Corcoran built her fortune in real estate -- she tells us what makes a great salesperson. The "Shark Tank" investor also reveals what her pitch would have been if she were seeking financing on the hit show. Produced by Justin Gmoser. Originally published in November 2013.

