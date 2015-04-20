Shark Tank investor: Personal and professional relationships will thrive with this one key factor

Whether it’s a friend, business partner or a spouse, relationships are difficult to maintain year after year. Barbara Corcoran of ABC’s “Shark Tank” tells us that it takes a little more than sexual attraction in marriages and a little more than contracts in business partnerships to keep a relationship intact.

