Shark Tank investor: Personal and professional relationships will thrive with this one key factor

Whether it’s a friend, business partner or a spouse, relationships are difficult to maintain year after year. Barbara Corcoran of ABC’s “Shark Tank” tells us that it takes a little more than sexual attraction in marriages and a little more than contracts in business partnerships to keep a relationship intact.
Produced by Sam Rega. Camera by Devan Joseph.
Follow BI Video: On Facebook
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.