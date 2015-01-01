Barbara Corcoran Explains Why She Likes Investing With Mark Cuban

‘Shark Tank’/ABC Mark Cuban and Barbara Corcoran work out a joint deal on ‘Shark Tank.’

Some of the most entertaining moments on ABC’s “Shark Tank” are when the investors compete with each other to nab a deal with a promising entrepreneur. But sometimes, the Sharks will team up and split an investment.

In a recent podcast interview with Bloomberg View, Mark Cuban says that he usually tries to avoid joint deals, but if he’s going to go for it, he most enjoys working with Barbara Corcoran because “she’s always got a unique spin on things.”

When we told Corcoran this, she replied, “It’s mutual,” saying that she most identifies with Cuban’s approach to business.

She explained:

[It’s] because he’s buttoned-up, he does the due diligence fast, he closes the deals, he’s smart — not to take anything away from the other Sharks, who are smart in different ways — but he’s particularly smart in more ways, I think. I’m smart in certain ways, but I know all the stuff I’m not good at. He seems to be smart across the board. And so, my odds of winning with Mark are better. More importantly, I like efficiency. So if a deal’s gonna happen, it’s gonna happen. Boom. Done. And he’s cut from the same cloth. Whereas the other Sharks, I think they take a lot more time and are more thoughtful, more cautious in their deal making.

Looks like the show’s producers made a good choice sitting the two of them next to each other on set.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.