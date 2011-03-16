Barbara Corcoran: There's Never Been A Better Time To Buy A Home Than RIGHT NOW

Barbara Corcoran is telling us that right now is the best time to buy a home. Why?



“Because we have a regular real estate miracle happening right now,” says Corcoran. “We not only have record low prices, but we also have cheap money.”

As a former real estate agent, Barbara Corcoran thinks this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for potential home buyers.

