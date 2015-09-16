'Shark Tank' investor explains what your clothes say about you

The saying goes: “Dress for the job you want, not the job you have.”

Then Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, with his jeans and hoodie, shook up the idea of how a CEO should dress.

One of the cohosts of “Shark Tank,” Barbara Corcoran, says it’s no longer dressing for the job you want, but for the business, customer, or employer you are trying to sell.

