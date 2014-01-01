Former First Lady Barbara Bush Hospitalized

Former First Lady Barbara Bush was admitted to a hospital in Houston for early signs of pneumonia, ABC News is reporting.

She has been receiving treatment all day at Methodist Hospital, according to 8 News Now.

“She is in great spirits, has already received visits from her husband and family, and is receiving fantastic care. Updates will be issued when warranted,” the office of former President George H.W. Bush said in a written statement to Reuters.

Bush, 88, is the wife of former President George H.W. Bush, who led the nation from 1989 to 1993.

