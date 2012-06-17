Barbara Bush Stars In Commercial Supporting Gay Marriage

Further proof gay rights are very much a generational issue.



Barbara Bush, daughter of President George W. Bush who once advocated for a constitutional amendment against gay marriage, has recorded a promo supporting it. You may recall, as the NYT notes, Meghan McCain is also a supporter. As is Mary Cheney.

All of which is simply to say, our children will likely be rather confused that anyone ever had a problem with it. Video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

