Barbara Bush: Putin 'the killer' endorsed Trump, and he's 'the worst'

CBS Barbara Bush on CBS ‘This Morning.’

Former First Lady Barbara Bush appeared alongside her son and presidential candidate Jeb Bush on CBS “This Morning” on Friday, mocking Russian President Vladimir Putin’s positive comments about Donald Trump.

Jeb Bush, once the presumed front-runner for the Republican nomination for president, has fallen dramatically in the polls over the past several months while Trump has overtaken him and the rest of the field.

On CBS, Jeb Bush vowed to stay in the race even if he loses the New Hampshire primary, which is set to be held next Tuesday.

“This Morning” co-host Norah O’Donnell brought up an advertisement that’s currently running in New Hampshire and has been assailed by Trump. Barbara Bush appeared in the ad to advocate for her son, and Trump mocked it by saying that Jeb “desperately needed mummy to help him.”

Barbara then pointed to Putin’s apparent endorsement of Trump. Putin said in December that Trump is a “very talented man” who is “an absolute leader of the presidential race.” He also welcomed Trump’s stated desire to deepen relations with Russia.

“Putin endorsed him, for heaven’s sake,” Barbara said. “Putin, the killer. Putin, the worst.”

Jeb Bush then pointed out then Putin didn’t endorse him.

“That’s an endorsement you don’t want,” Barbara said.

Trump has been leading national polls for months, but he lost the Iowa caucuses earlier this week to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) in a surprise defeat. Jeb Bush came in sixth, netting only 2.8% of the vote while he focused more intensely on New Hampshire.

