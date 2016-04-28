Democratic senator goes off on epic tweetstorm about 'Mean and Meaner' Cruz-Fiorina ticket

Getty Images/Win McNamee Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-CA) in 2015. Boxer defeated Carly Fiorina in the 2010 election for California senator.

Senator Barbara Boxer (D – California) unleashed a series of vitriolic tweets criticising Carly Fiorina on Wednesday, shortly after Senator Ted Cruz (R – Texas) announced his intention of naming Fiorina as his running mate.

Boxer, who defeated Fiorina in the 2010 senatorial election in California, dubbed the pair “Mean and Meaner.”

Slogan idea for the Cruz/Fiorina “ticket”: “Mean & Meaner”

— Barbara Boxer (@BarbaraBoxer) April 27, 2016

She also referenced Fiorina tenure as CEO of Hewlett-Packard, during which the tech giant made the controversial move to acquire Compaq, which led to a drop in Hewlett-Packard stock.

I predict that the latest @CarlyFiorina merger will be as successful as her last one.

— Barbara Boxer (@BarbaraBoxer) April 27, 2016

Cruz/Fiorina= a perfect match. He wants to ship immigrants out and she’s a champion at shipping jobs out.

— Barbara Boxer (@BarbaraBoxer) April 27, 2016

Boxer also reminded Twitter users of Hewlett-Packard’s use of a Dutch subsidiary and Middle East distributor to sell hundreds of millions of printers and computer equipment to Iran.

.@TedCruz talks tough on Iran, but his “running mate” was soft on Iran when she skirted the law to sell them computer parts.

— Barbara Boxer (@BarbaraBoxer) April 27, 2016

Hewlett-Packard denied the arrangement violated American sanctions law after the US Securities and Exchange Commission issued a letter asking for information in 2009. Fiorina denied knowledge of the deals, which began two years before she was named CEO in 1999.

Boxer added a jab about the 2010 election, in which Boxer was elected to a fourth term with 52% of the vote.

Cruz thinks Fiorina will help in California. Maybe he doesn’t know Carly left after she lost by a million votes?

— Barbara Boxer (@BarbaraBoxer) April 27, 2016

Boxer called that campaign the “toughest and roughest campaign” of her lifetime, according to The Los Angeles Times.

