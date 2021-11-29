One of Barbados’ first moves after becoming a republic was to declare Rihanna a national hero

Barbados President Sandra Mason and the singer Rihanna stand during the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony to mark the birth of a new republic in Barbados in Bridgetown on November 30, 2021. Toby Melville/Reuters

Barbados removed Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state and declared itself a republic on Tuesday.

It also declared Rihanna a national hero at the ceremony.

The prime minister told the singer: “May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation.”

After swearing allegiance to the new president, Sandra Mason, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley honored Rihanna at the country’s celebrations of becoming a republic, the BBC reported.

Mottley referenced Rihanna’s song “Diamonds” and told the singer: “May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation by your works, by your actions,” Reuters reported.

Rihanna was born in Barbados.

Barbados was ruled by the British crown for almost 400 years.