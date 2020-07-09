You could move to Barbados and work there remotely for a year thanks to a new incentive

Shutterstock Wouldn’t you rather work remotely from here?

Barbados is planning to introduce the “12-month Barbados Welcome Stamp.”

This would allow visitors to stay in the Caribbean country for up to a year and work remotely.

Barbados plans to reopen to tourists on July 12, when air travel is expected to resume.

It’s important to note that nonessential travel is still discouraged in many places due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, including the US, where the Centres for Disease Control warns against it.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you can work from anywhere, would you stay where you are?

As much of the world has taken to working remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic, many employees are no longer tied to where their offices are located.

Barbados is banking on the fact that many people will choose a tropical paradise over their current digs.

LU LIN/Shuttershock Imagine working from here.

Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley announced in a speech made at the reopening of Primo Bar and Bistro in Christ Church that the Caribbean country is planning to introduce the “12-month Barbados Welcome Stamp,” which would allow visitors to stay for up to a year and work remotely.

Mottley said the stamp would allow “persons to come and work from here overseas, digitally so, so that persons don’t need to remain in the countries in which they are,” but beyond that information is scarce. A representative of Barbados Tourism Marketing told Insider that “details on the visa are still being finalised by the Government of Barbados.”

The idea behind the concept is that as short-term travel is becoming increasingly difficult, a 12-month stamp would make the trip more worthwhile. It would also bring much-needed tourism dollars to the island.

Barbados plans to reopen to tourists on July 12, when air travel is expected to resume, according to Mottley’s address to the nation on June 26.

“We will continue to take a risk-based approach to the protection of our country, our people and our visitors,” Mottley said of the reopening.

It is important to note, however, that nonessential travel is still discouraged in many places, including the US, where the Centres for Disease Control warns against it.

Styve Reineck/Shutterstock The island is a British Commonwealth nation.

According to a press release from Barbados Tourism Marketing, visitors from high-risk countries (more than 10,000 new cases in the last seven days) are “strongly encouraged” to take a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of their departure. Travellers from low-risk spots (with fewer than 100 cases in the last week) can take the test up to a week before departure. Travellers that haven’t taken a test ahead of their arrival will have to take one upon landing, then quarantine at their expense for an estimated 48 hours until they receive the results. Should they test positive, they will be “placed in isolation where they will receive care from the Ministry of Health and Wellness,” the press release says.

Visitors also have to fill out an online embarkation/disembarkation form relating to their health and face temperature checks at the airport, according to the same press release.

According to Johns Hopkins, Barbados saw 98 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and seven related deaths at the time of writing.

While it is still unclear when this welcome stamp might launch, Mottley said, “The government is committed to working with you on the promotion of new concepts like the 12-month Barbados Welcome Stamp, being able to open our borders to persons travelling and making it as hospitable as ever for all of us.”

Representatives for the Barbados Government Information Service did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.