We finally know the fate of favourite character Barb on Netflix's 'Stranger Things'

You can now silence the cheers to save Barb.

The creators of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” have chimed in on the breakout character’s fate, and it’s not what we hoped.

“I can’t see it happening,” Matt Duffer told IGN. “But Barb will not be forgotten. We’ll make sure there’s some justice for Barb.”

Good thing, because Barb’s best friend Nancy (Natalia Dyer) seemed to be the only one who cared about the character’s initial missing and eventual death.

“People get very frustrated, understandably, that the town doesn’t seem to be really dealing with Barb,” Duffer continued. “That stuff is all happening. We’re just not spending any screen time on it. It’s not like her parents are like, ‘Oh Barb left. She died!’ Season one actually takes place over the course of six or seven days — it’s a really short period of time. So part of what we want to do with hypothetical season two is to explore the repercussions of everything that happened.”

But while we shed more tears over Barb, the series’ villain Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) might live on. Duffer says “there’s a possibility of seeing him again.”

Netflix has not yet officially announced a second season for “Stranger Things,” but the creators have all but made their own official confirmation.

