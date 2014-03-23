Barangaroo Will Be A Trap For Local Punters

A minimum bet system and “members only” culture at the new Barangaroo casino won’t deter local punters according to The Gambling Treatment Clinic at the University of Sydney.

The Clinic has dismissed O’Farrell’s claims that a $20 minimum bet will only attract high rollers, as “seriously misguided” and “inaccurate” saying their clients place bets of at least an average of $100.

Psychologists at the clinic have accused the government of relying on “one-sided advice from the gambling industry”, saying they have seen a surge in problem gambling caused by casino games.

