How Barack Obama Spent Christmas

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama visited with members of the military and families at Anderson Hall at Marine Corps Base Hawaii on Christmas Day.



He visited the base after landing in Hawaii and sequestering himself in his vacation home with his family at just after eleven. He visited hundreds of servicemembers at 4:15, according to pool reports.

Personnel and family lined up outside longer than they would on a normal holiday in expectation of the President’s visit, the report said.

This year the President gave brief remarks during Christmas dinner.

“We’d also like you to know is that you have an entire country behind you,” the President said, “that all of us understand that we would be nowhere without the extraordinary services you guys provide. And so we want to say thank you. We love you.”

The White House announced at 5:30 p.m. local time that he planned to cut his vacation short and fly back to Washington Wednesday night to work on developing a Fiscal Cliff deal before the deadline at the start of the New Year.

Each year the Obamas have vacationed in Hawaii, the President’s birth state, during the Christmas season.

Here are the pictures of the President and First Lady at Anderson Hall:

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

