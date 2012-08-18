Move Over, Paul Ryan – This Is How Barack Obama Stays In Amazing Shape

Photo: White House via Flickr
While everyone rants and raves about Paul Ryan’s crazy workout regimen, let’s not forget that Barack Obama is perhaps the most fit president in the history of the United States.While the 51-year-old POTUS has struggled with eating healthy and quitting smoking, he’s an absolute workout fiend.
Four years into the most stressful job on the planet, Barack is most definitely in better shape than the average American citizen.
Barack Obama stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs a trim 181 pounds; his LDL (bad cholesterol) level is a solid 110
In October 2008, Obama told Men's Health magazine that he works out for 45 minutes a day, six days a week
He's still dedicated to staying in crazy shape – recently, the POTUS followed up a heavy pork chop and beer dinner in Iowa with an early morning hour-long workout
Here's what Obama does to work out his triceps...
- Standing triceps push downs
- Lying triceps presses
- Shoulder presses
- Overhead dumbbell extensions
Source: Politico
Compared to his 2008 pre-presidential body, you have to admit Obama's stayed in amazing shape after nearly four years of the most stressful job on the planet.
