Move Over, Paul Ryan – This Is How Barack Obama Stays In Amazing Shape

William Wei

Photo: White House via Flickr

While everyone rants and raves about Paul Ryan’s crazy workout regimen, let’s not forget that Barack Obama is perhaps the most fit president in the history of the United States.While the 51-year-old POTUS has struggled with eating healthy and quitting smoking, he’s an absolute workout fiend.

Four years into the most stressful job on the planet, Barack is most definitely in better shape than the average American citizen.

Here's Obama vacationing in Hawaii in December 2008 – just a month after winning the election

Barack Obama stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs a trim 181 pounds; his LDL (bad cholesterol) level is a solid 110

Source: Reuters

In October 2008, Obama told Men's Health magazine that he works out for 45 minutes a day, six days a week

Source: WebMD/Men's Health

He's still dedicated to staying in crazy shape – recently, the POTUS followed up a heavy pork chop and beer dinner in Iowa with an early morning hour-long workout

Source: Des Moines Register

That workout consisted of a treadmill run and resistance training

Obama generally alternates his workouts between strength and cardio exercises.

Source: WebMD

Want sculpted arms like Barack?

Here's what Obama does to work out his triceps...

  • Standing triceps push downs
  • Lying triceps presses
  • Shoulder presses
  • Overhead dumbbell extensions

Source: Politico

He also occasionally does plyometric and ab workouts.

Source: CNN

And he loves playing sports...

... like golf, which he's played 100 times since he's taken office...

Source: NPR

... and basketball, which he loves...

... and is very good at

Obama's most gruelling presidential workout, though, is holding babies.

And here's a shirtless Barack Obama from January 2012.

Compared to his 2008 pre-presidential body, you have to admit Obama's stayed in amazing shape after nearly four years of the most stressful job on the planet.

