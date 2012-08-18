Move Over, Paul Ryan – This Is How Barack Obama Stays In Amazing Shape

Photo: White House via Flickr

While everyone rants and raves about Paul Ryan’s crazy workout regimen, let’s not forget that Barack Obama is perhaps the most fit president in the history of the United States.While the 51-year-old POTUS has struggled with eating healthy and quitting smoking, he’s an absolute workout fiend.



Four years into the most stressful job on the planet, Barack is most definitely in better shape than the average American citizen.

