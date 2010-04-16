10 Interesting Things We Learned From Barack Obama's Tax Return

Even the man at the top has to pay Uncle Sam.
Obama paid a whopping $1.8 million income tax, which means his income is much higher than the $400,000 they talk about in civics class. That’s because this guy is a best-selling author.
We’ve found all kinds of somewhat interesting details in the president’s tax return.
Here’s The Tax Return Highlights >
Obama inherited several hundred thousand dollars from his grandmother... on which he paid around 33% in taxes
Obama gave 6% of his income to charity (not counting Nobel Prize money), while most people give only 3.3%
