Barack Obama's Photographer Uses Canon

Barack Obama’s new official photo is the first official presidential portrait taken with a digital camera, according to Obama’s Web site.



It’s also the first official presidential portrait taken with Canon’s sexy new EOS 5D Mark II, too, as Daring Fireball notes. (“No flash, 105.0mm focal length, 1/125 exp, f/10.0, ISO100.”)

Which suggests Obama’s newly announced White House photographer Pete Souza is a Canon guy. Sorry, rabid Nikon fans!

