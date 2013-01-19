Here's Barack Obama's Official Inauguration Playlist

President Barack Obama’s Inauguration is Monday; but he’s already celebrating.Obama released an official Spotify playlist Thursday filled with 17 songs of far-ranging tastes.
Beyoncé and Stevie Wonder make an appearance, along with the Glee cast, Brad Paisley, and Nick Cannon.
Here’s the entire track list:
1. “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” – Stevie Wonder
2. “I Was Here” – Beyoncé
3. “Mi Gente” – Marc Anthony
4. “Carry On” – Fun.
5. “New Day” – Alicia Keys
6. “Mud on the Tires” – Brad Paisley
7. “Turn Up the Love” – Far East Movement
8. “Edge Of Glory” – Glee cast version
9. “Your Smiling Face” – James Taylor
10. “Ordinary People” – John Legend
11. “Firework” – Katy Perry
12. “Breakaway” – Kelly Clarkson
13. “My Mic” – Nick Cannon feat. Biz Markie
14. “Something Special” – Usher
15. “Higher and Higher” – Walt Whitman
16. “Get Ready” – Smokey Robinson
17. “Future” – Mindless behaviour
