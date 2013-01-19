Here's Barack Obama's Official Inauguration Playlist

Obama picked 17 songs for his official Inauguration playlist on Spotify.

President Barack Obama’s Inauguration is Monday; but he’s already celebrating.Obama released an official Spotify playlist Thursday filled with 17 songs of far-ranging tastes.



Beyoncé and Stevie Wonder make an appearance, along with the Glee cast, Brad Paisley, and Nick Cannon.

Here’s the entire track list:

1. “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” – Stevie Wonder

2. “I Was Here” – Beyoncé

3. “Mi Gente” – Marc Anthony

4. “Carry On” – Fun.

5. “New Day” – Alicia Keys

6. “Mud on the Tires” – Brad Paisley

7. “Turn Up the Love” – Far East Movement

8. “Edge Of Glory” – Glee cast version

9. “Your Smiling Face” – James Taylor

10. “Ordinary People” – John Legend

11. “Firework” – Katy Perry

12. “Breakaway” – Kelly Clarkson

13. “My Mic” – Nick Cannon feat. Biz Markie

14. “Something Special” – Usher

15. “Higher and Higher” – Walt Whitman

16. “Get Ready” – Smokey Robinson

17. “Future” – Mindless behaviour

