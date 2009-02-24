Barack Obama's favourite video game: BlackBerry BrickBreaker?

Barack Obama is not only addicted to his BlackBerry (RIMM), but BlackBerry game “BrickBreaker” too?

So says tabloid Star Magazine.

“He plays to unwind,” Star claims to have heard from a source. “Every night before bed, he gives it a few minutes.”

According to the report, the President’s high score is around 15,000.

Not too bad, Mr. President. But the gamer-in-chief might want to consult this guide, which promises to teach BrickBreaker-players how to crack 100,000.

