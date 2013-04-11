Barack Obama's Budget Is Very Tiny Compared To Past Presidents

President Barack Obama’s budget is in, and the document comes in at 232 pages.



It’s got a lot to cover. Over 10 years, the budget encompasses:

$12.5 trillion worth of discretionary spending

$11.2 trillion worth of Social Security spending

$29.1 trillion worth of total mandatory spending

$41.2 trillion in collected taxes and receipts

Still, at a breezy 232 pages, it’s nowhere near as large as some of his predecessors’ mighty budgets.

We used the Government Printing Office — which inventories the annual budget document — and figured out how large Obama’s budget is compared to those of Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush:

Bush had the meatiest budgets, coming in at an average of 317 pages per document. Clinton wasn’t too far behind, with an average 307 pages per budget.

Obama, on the other hand, has averaged just 200 pages per budget.

