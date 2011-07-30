Barack Obama's Approval Rating Just Hit An All-Time Low

President Barack Obama’s job approval rating hit 40%, a new low, in a Gallup poll released today.



The previous all-time low was 41%, last recorded in April, before the special forces raid that killed Osama bin Laden, which kicked his approval rating back up to 50%.

According to Gallup, Obama’s approval rating averaged 46% throughout June and about the same throughout July, until the last couple of days, when the debt ceiling negotiations stalemated in Washington began to take their toll.

The poll marking the 40% approval rating was taken from Tuesday through Thursday of this week.

