Barack Obama's $2.7 Million Tax Return

You that phrase about how all you have to do is mug or tax a liberal in order to turn them into a conservative? Well, let’s see if the tax part works on President Obama, who made $2.7 million last year and had to cut a check for more than $800,000 to the US Treasury.



Here’s his full return. Tax experts are requested to chime in.

Talev 2009 Obama 1040.Source.Prod Affiliate.91



View more documents from JoeWeisenthal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.