Barack Obama Killed It At The Correspondent's Dinner

Photo: Getty

Barack Obama has very good writers. Soon after opening with a joke at the expense of Donald Trump, the president recalled his personal history, ending, “And of course, I was born in Hawaii,” and giving a conspiratorial wink.



He recalled that four years ago he was locked in a bitter primary with Hillary Clinton. “Four years later she won’t stop drunk-texting me from Cartagena” he japed.

Our favourite so far was this: “What’s the difference between a hockey mum and a Pitbull? A Pitbull is delicious!” he said, taking on the Obama eats dogs jokes from the conservative media.

He also said that some conspiratorial friends on the right were worried about a secret agenda for the second term. He offered what he called a “preview”:

In my first term I sang Al green. In my second term I’m going with Young Jeezy. (pause for laughter) In my first term we ended the war in Iraq. In my second we’ll win the war on Christmas. We’ll replace it, with a policy known as It’s Raining Men. In my first term, we passed health care reform. In my second term I guess we’ll pass it again.

“I do want to end tonight on a more serious note,” said the president, “Whoever is sworn in will face many challenges. But he will inherit traditions greater than the challenges we face.” Obama then cited the virtues of a free press and asked for remembrance.”

He closed saying he had more material, but, “I have to get the secret service home in time for their new curfew.”

UPDATE: Now we have the video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.