MR. PRESIDENT? Candidate Obama Said He'd 'Walk On That Picket Line With' Unions

Being President must have been so much easier before the internet.



Behold.

This 2007 clip from Barack Obama‘s presidential campaign shows the now-president speaking to a large group of supporters in Spartanburg, South Carolina, about collective bargaining:

“If American workers are being denied their right to organise and collectively bargain when I’m in the White House, I’ll put on a put on a comfortable pair of shoes myself. I’ll walk on that picket line with you as president of the United States. The workers deserve to know that someone’s standing with them.”

Maybe he is still looking for a comfortable pair of shoes?

Video below:

[H/T: Rawstory]



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.