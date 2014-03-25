Barack Obama's Tournament Bracket Is Probably Doing Better Than Yours

Through the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, President Barack Obama’s bracket is better than nearly 74% of the 11.01 million brackets entered in ESPN.com’s “Tournament Challenge.“

President Obama was wrong on seven of his Sweet 16 picks and has already lost three of his Elite 8 picks. More importantly however, he still has all four of his Final Four teams alive.

Here is what his bracket looks like so far (click on image for larger version).

