Barack Obama To Tap Tim Geithner For Treasury

Obama will nominate Timothy Geithner as Treasury Secretary, NBC is reporting.



He was born in Brooklyn.

He’s was the favourite of Robert Rubin, the Citi board member who served as Treasury Secretary under Bill Clinton.

He’s worked closely with Hank Paulson through this crisis, which should ease transition concerns.

Went to work in the International Affairs division of the US Treasury Department in 1988.

Very involved in bailouts of Bear Stearns and AIG. Is said to have favoured a bailout of Lehman Brothers before that firm went bankrupt.

He’s a flyfisherman.

