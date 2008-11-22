Barack Obama To Tap Tim Geithner For Treasury

John Carney

Obama will nominate Timothy Geithner as Treasury Secretary, NBC is reporting.

 

 

 

 

 

  • He was born in Brooklyn.
  • He’s was the favourite of Robert Rubin, the Citi board member who served as Treasury Secretary under Bill Clinton.
  • He’s worked closely with Hank Paulson through this crisis, which should ease transition concerns.
  • Went to work in the International Affairs division of the US Treasury Department in 1988.
  • Very involved in bailouts of Bear Stearns and AIG. Is said to have favoured a bailout of Lehman Brothers before that firm went bankrupt.
  • He’s a flyfisherman.

