Barack Obama To Tap Tim Geithner For Treasury

Obama will nominate Timothy Geithner as Treasury Secretary, NBC is reporting.
- He was born in Brooklyn.
- He’s was the favourite of Robert Rubin, the Citi board member who served as Treasury Secretary under Bill Clinton.
- He’s worked closely with Hank Paulson through this crisis, which should ease transition concerns.
- Went to work in the International Affairs division of the US Treasury Department in 1988.
- Very involved in bailouts of Bear Stearns and AIG. Is said to have favoured a bailout of Lehman Brothers before that firm went bankrupt.
- He’s a flyfisherman.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.