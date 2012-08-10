This Is A Fantastic Picture Of Barack Obama Tying His Shoes

President Barack Obama wrapped up his campaign swing through Colorado this afternoon with a quick stop at the U.S. Olympic Training Facility in Colorado Springs, where he had a rather awkward photo op moment in the wrestling gym.



After taking off his shoes to visit with some of the junior wrestlers, the President sat down in front of the travelling press corps to put his shoes back on.

Per the pool, CBS reporter Peter Maer commented that the move was “very presidential, Sir.”

“Thanks, No holes in my socks,” the president joked. “My grandmother would be proud.”

AP photographer Pablo Martinez Monsivais got the photo:

Photo: AP

And here’s the close-up:

