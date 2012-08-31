Barack Obama Tells Law School Student He Knows 'How Tough It Is Out There' In Response To A Question About Loan Debt

President Barack Obama

President Barack Obama took to Reddit yesterday to participate in one of the site’s famed Ask Me Anything sessions.During the Q&A a recent law school grad complained of being saddled with a ton of debt and no job prospects.



“While I’m sure my immediate prospects will improve in time, it’s difficult to be optimistic about the future knowing that my ability to live a productive life — to have a fulfilling career, to buy a house, to someday raise a family — is hampered by my debt and the bleak economic outlook for young people,” the Redditor said before asking Obama what he plans to do about it.

Obama responded by saying, “I understand how tough it is out there for recent grads.”

Above The Law posted Obama’s full response, but here are the highlights (analysis courtesy of Above The Law):

Obama says his student loan legislation that keeps rates fixed is easing the debt burden on students. But Above The Law points out that while Obama isn’t specific, if he’s talking about Stafford loans, those aren’t available to law students.

“I want to keep promoting advanced manufacturing that will bring jobs back to America, promote all-American energy sources (including wind and solar), keep investing in education and make college more affordable,” Obama said. But he didn’t mention law school specifically.

Obama mentions he wants to implement higher taxes for “folks making more than $250,000/yr.” But as Above The Law points out “the guy who went to law school is hoping to be one of the people making more than $250K one day.”

