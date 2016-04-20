Barack Obama and Stephen Curry made a video about mentoring, and their chemistry was off the charts

Tony Manfred, Alana Yzola

President Barack Obama and reigning NBA MVP Stephen Curry filmed a PSA promoting the My Brother’s Keeper mentorship program.

In it, Obama gives Curry résumé advice, tweaks his jumper, and helps him with a science experiment. Their comedic timing is pretty spot-on.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Alana Yzola

