Barack Obama Spends $2.8 Million On Google (GOOG)

Barack Obama’s campaign has spent at least $2.8 million advertising on Google (GOOG) so far in 2008, by far the biggest chunk of $3.66 million spent on online advertising, according to Federal Election Commission filings reviewed by Clickz.
Here’s a monthly breakdown of online ad spending for the Obama campaign: $640,000 in January, $1.9 million in February, $888,000 in March and $234,000 in April.
Other sites getting spending from the Obama campaign between January and April:
Yahoo: $252,000
Broadband Enterprises (video): $80,000
MSN: $73,000
Facebook: $47,000
Politico: $36,000
AOL: $25,000
CNN.com: $24,000
MySpace: $11,500
Gothamist: $2,400
It’s a tiny slice of the estimated $3 billion that will be spent on campaign-related advertising spending, and no data here on recent spending from Hillary Clinton and John McCain, but in past filings, Obama has far outspent his rivals online.
