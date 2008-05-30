Barack Obama Spends $2.8 Million On Google (GOOG)

Barack Obama’s campaign has spent at least $2.8 million advertising on Google (GOOG) so far in 2008, by far the biggest chunk of $3.66 million spent on online advertising, according to Federal Election Commission filings reviewed by Clickz.



Here’s a monthly breakdown of online ad spending for the Obama campaign: $640,000 in January, $1.9 million in February, $888,000 in March and $234,000 in April.

Other sites getting spending from the Obama campaign between January and April:

Yahoo: $252,000

Broadband Enterprises (video): $80,000

MSN: $73,000

Facebook: $47,000

Politico: $36,000

AOL: $25,000

CNN.com: $24,000

MySpace: $11,500

Gothamist: $2,400

It’s a tiny slice of the estimated $3 billion that will be spent on campaign-related advertising spending, and no data here on recent spending from Hillary Clinton and John McCain, but in past filings, Obama has far outspent his rivals online.

