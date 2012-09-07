EXCERPTS: Here's How Barack Obama Will Try To Convince America To Re-Elect Him Tonight

AP



CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Obama campaign just released excerpts of what the president will say tonight in his speech here at the Democratic National Convention. Here they are:

“But when all is said and done – when you pick up that ballot to vote – you will face the clearest choice of any time in a generation. Over the next few years, big decisions will be made in Washington, on jobs and the economy; taxes and deficits; energy and education; war and peace – decisions that will have a huge impact on our lives and our children’s lives for decades to come.

“On every issue, the choice you face won’t be just between two candidates or two parties.

“It will be a choice between two different paths for America.

“A choice between two fundamentally different visions for the future.

“I won’t pretend the path I’m offering is quick or easy. I never have. You didn’t elect me to tell you what you wanted to hear. You elected me to tell you the truth. And the truth is, it will take more than a few years for us to solve challenges that have built up over decades. It will require common effort, shared responsibility, and the kind of bold, persistent experimentation that Franklin Roosevelt pursued during the only crisis worse than this one. And by the way – those of us who carry on his party’s legacy should remember that not every problem can be remedied with another government program or dictate from Washington.

“But know this, America: Our problems can be solved. Our challenges can be met. The path we offer may be harder, but it leads to a better place. And I’m asking you to choose that future. I’m asking you to rally around a set of goals for your country – goals in manufacturing, energy, education, national security, and the deficit; a real, achievable plan that will lead to new jobs, more opportunity, and rebuild this economy on a stronger foundation. That’s what we can do in the next four years, and that’s why I’m running for a second term as President of the United States.”

The campaign also said that Obama will lay out specific goals on manufacturing, energy, education, national security, and the deficit. Specifically, he will call for 1 million new manufacturing jobs by the end of his second term. He will propose cutting net oil imports in half, recruiting 100,000 new teachers over the next decade, and cutting the growth of college tuition in half.

And finally, on the deficit, he will call for reducing the deficit by $4 trillion over the next decade.

