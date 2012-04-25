Barack Obama Is 'Slow Jamming' The News Tonight

President Barack Obama made a huge push for the youth vote today, with two swing-state campus rallies on college affordability and an interview with Jimmy Fallon.



The interview, which was taped this afternoon at UNC-Chapel Hill, is set to air on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon tonight, but early reports indicate that the President still has some late-night talk show game.

According to White House pool reporter Dave Boyer of The Washington Times, Obama made his grand entrance after Fallon told the audience that he wanted to “slow jam the news.”

“I’m President Barack Obama, and I, too, want to slow jam the news,” he said, while a background singer serenaded him as the “POTUS with the most-est.”

Per the pool report, Obama also talked to Fallon briefly about the Secret Service’s growing prostitution scandal:

“The secret service, these guys are incredible,” Obama said. “They protect me, they protect our girls. A couple of knuckleheads shouldn’t detract from that they do. What they were thinking, I don’t know. That’s why they’re not there anymore.”

Noting that he had been on the UNC campus for two days, Fallon said, “I’ve been having the best time hanging out with the Secret Service.”

When asked about Mitt Romney, Obama kept things positive:

“I’ve met him, but we’re not friends. His wife is lovely,” Obama said, adding that Romney “seems like somebody who cares about his family.”

The full interview will air tonight on NBC.

