Barack Obama skateboarding is the 2014 GIF of the Year

Picture: The Tonight Show/YouTube

The winners of the internet’s miniature version of the Oscars, the .GIFYS, have been announced and Barack Obama can now claim at least one victory in 2014.

It might be an award for an annual event that’s in just its second year, but Obama can be proud of the fact that “skateboarding” into the Seoul 2012 Nuclear Security Summit won him the 2014’s GIF of the Year:

Nominations were submitted by the general public from which a panel of GIF experts chose the winners.

People reports the Obama GIF first appeared on an episode of “The Tonight Show”.

Here’s a few of the other category winners. You can find the whole list at the official .GIFYS page here.

Animals

Art + Design

Can’t Look Away

Music

Nature + Science

Throwback

The awards were hosted by Giphy and presented by the Los Angeles branch of ad agency Crispin Porter + Bogusky.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.