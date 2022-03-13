Obama tests positive for COVID-19: ‘Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted’

Former US President Barack Obama Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama announced on Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative,” Obama said in a tweet.

“It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.”

While mask mandates and coronavirus restrictions waned as the Omicron variant receded and hospitalizations steadily declined, experts have said vulnerable demographics like the elderly and immunocompromised may benefit from a fourth COVID-19 booster shot.

Countries like Sweden and Israel have been among the first to offer the additional booster to high-risk communities.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Sunday it will be necessary to receive an additional booster shot in the future. “The protection that you are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths.”

Studies have shown that three vaccines may be enough to protect against coronavirus variants for a long time. According to a New York Times report last month, an expert said they were seeing diminishing returns from additional doses.

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel has said that the pandemic will by over by 2022, but those most vulnerable to COVID-19 might need a new type of booster in the fall, as Insider’s Dr. Catherine Schuster-Bruce previously reported.

