OBAMA: Robin Williams Touched 'Every Element Of The Human Spirit'

President Barack Obama issued an emotional statement shortly after news of actor Robin Williams death broke Monday evening.

In the statement, Obama praised Williams’ entire career, from the voice of the genie character in “Aladdin” to a comedian who cheered up U.S. troops abroad.

“Robin Williams was an airman, a doctor, a genie, a nanny, a president, a professor, a bangarang Peter Pan, and everything in between. But he was one of a kind. He arrived in our lives as an alien — but he ended up touching every element of the human spirit. He made us laugh. He made us cry. He gave his immeasurable talent freely and generously to those who needed it most — from our troops stationed abroad to the marginalized on our own streets,” Obama said in the statement.

The president also said his entire family extended their condolences to Robin’s friends, family, and fans.

“The Obama family offers our condolences to Robin’s family, his friends, and everyone who found their voice and their verse thanks to Robin Williams,” he concluded.

The investigation into the cause of Williams’ death is ongoing.

Anybody experiencing personal problems can always contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.