Obama Had A Really Good Day On InTrade

Bleeding stopped for now? Hope that he’ll turn it around at tomorrow’s debate?



After being below 60 this weekend, Obama has rallied back up to 62.5 on InTrade.

There are two polls which might be helping to buoy Obama a bit.

One is a PPP Poll which shows Obama clinging to a 5 point lead in Ohio, which is about where the firm had Obama pre-debate disaster.

There’s also a new ABC poll showing him with a 3 point lead, in contravention of all the national polls showing him losing these days.

Photo: InTrade

