WHITE HOUSE: Obama Donors Were Saying, 'Yoooook' and Not 'Booo,’ For God's Sake'

White House Press Secretary Jay Carney pushed back against the “silly reporting” about President Barack Obama‘s tongue-in-cheek remarks about the Boston Red Sox’s trade of Kevin Youkilis last night at a Boston fundraiser. From the White House pool report:



“There has been some really silly reporting about the president’s remarks regarding Kevin Youkilis last night. It is highly commendable in my view as a Red Sox Fan that the president has always refused to pander on sports. He is a White Sox fan, he owns his fandom of the White Sox. He proved that again last night, And anyone who knows Boston, [knows] the Red Sox and anyone who was in that room last night knows that the preponderence of people shouting in response to what the President said about Kevin Youkilis were saying ‘Yoooook and not Booo’ for God’s sake.”

This has turned into a huge — repeat: huge — controversy. At a fundraiser Monday night, Obama “thanked” Red Sox fans for trading Youkilis to the White Sox, which are his favourite baseball team.

Mitt Romney‘s campaign then blasted Obama on Tuesday morning blasted Obama for choosing to “mock” Red Sox fans for “trading away one of its favourite players at a time when the team is struggling.”

Kevin Youkilis has still not weighed in on the situation.

