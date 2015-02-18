Barack Obama wants you to know that he reads all the mean things you write about him

AP/Evan Vucci President Barack Obama speaks during a summit on cybersecurity and consumer protection.

President Barack Obama apparently reads articles about him — and he’s often not happy about them.

Longtime Obama adviser discussed how the president reads about himself in an interview with the New York Times that was published last Thursday.

“Look, every president says, ‘I never read that stuff,’ and no president is telling the truth when they say that,” Axelrod said. “It’s only human to be aware of what’s being written and said about you and to be less than happy when you feel like you’re not being treated fairly.”

Axelrod recently authored the book “Believer” wherein he shares many stories from his long career in politics including his time with Obama.

Obama’s “voracious” media diet — and his dissatisfaction with negative coverage — was previously detailed in a 2012 Times article.

“A writer before he was a politician, Mr. Obama is a voracious consumer of news, reading newspapers and magazines on his iPad and in print and dipping into blogs and Twitter,” the story said. “He regularly gives aides detailed descriptions of articles that he liked, and he can be thin-skinned about those that he does not.”

