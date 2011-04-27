Obama Explains Why He Released His Birth Certificate

We’re following here…



Barack Obama is talking about his birth certificate, which was released this morning.

He started off by referencing the Trump presser, confirming that he’s stooping down unnecessarily.

A summary of his press conference:

Even while everyone has been fighting about the debt, the dominant news story has been on my birth certificate.

That’s even true of the news organisations that are represented here.

There are a lot of folks out there who are still looking for work.

These are serious times.

And that’s it. No questions.

