If You Skipped The White House Correspondents' Dinner, Here's The One HILARIOUS Moment You Missed

After months of Seamus-gate stories, it’s not surprising that canine jokes got a lot of airtime at last night’s White House Correspondents Dinner.



But what was surprising was the President’s willingness to make fun of himself and the Obama-eats-dog counterattack.

“Even Sarah Palin’s getting back into the game, guest-hosting on the Today Show,” he said. “Which reminds me — what’s the difference between a hockey mum and a pitbull?”

“A pitbull is delicious.”

Michelle Obama’s reaction is priceless.

Watch the video below.

