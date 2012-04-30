If You Skipped The White House Correspondents' Dinner, Here's The One HILARIOUS Moment You Missed

Grace Wyler

After months of Seamus-gate stories, it’s not surprising that canine jokes got a lot of airtime at last night’s White House Correspondents Dinner. 

But what was surprising was the President’s willingness to make fun of himself and the Obama-eats-dog counterattack. 

“Even Sarah Palin’s getting back into the game, guest-hosting on the Today Show,” he said. “Which reminds me — what’s the difference between a hockey mum and a pitbull?” 

“A pitbull is delicious.” 

Michelle Obama’s reaction is priceless. 

Watch the video below. 

