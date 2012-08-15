Here Are Some Terrific Photos Of President Obama Eating A Snow Cone

President Barack Obama stopped by Tropical Sno in Denison, Iowa, last night for a break from the campaign trail and ordered a rainbow snow cone.



From the pool report, which is pretty tremendous all-around [sic’d]:

“I hear these are great snow cones,” Obama said, disembarking from the bus. “That’s the word on the street.”

Obama stood at the window to order and went for a rainbow for himself: cherry, lime and watermelon.

He offered to buy for staffers, the public and press. He singled out Press Secretary Jay Carney, “our champion eater” and aide Marvin Nicholson.

Both went for medium “rock and roll” cones: grape, blueberry and raspberry, as did campaign staffer Jen Psaki. […]

One woman cautioned Obama to get a “sippy cup so you don’t get any on your shirt,” and he leaned in to add a sippy cup to his order.

He proclaimed the icey treat “outstanding,” noting that as “many of you know, I grew up in Hawaii and I know shaved ice.”

The Associated Press’ Carolyn Kaster was on hand to capture the moment.

After the order:

Photo: AP/Carolyn Kaster

Waiting to take the first bite:

Photo: AP/Carolyn Kaster

Looks like it was a good snow cone:

Photo: AP/Carolyn Kaster

