Here's The Moving Photo Of President Obama Bending Over So A Boy Could Feel His Head

The New York Times writes today about the backstory of the iconic photo that has hung in the White House for the last three years, snapped by White House photographer Pete Souza and on the official Flickr account.



Jacob spoke first.

“I want to know if my hair is just like yours,” he told Mr. Obama, so quietly that the president asked him to speak again.

Jacob did, and Mr. Obama replied, “Why don’t you touch it and see for yourself?” He brought his head level with Jacob, who hesitated.

“Touch it, dude!” Mr. Obama said.

As Jacob patted the presidential crown, Mr. Souza snapped.

“So, what do you think?” Mr. Obama asked.

“Yes, it does feel the same,” Jacob said.

