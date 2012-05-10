President Barack Obama has finally taken a stance on same sex marriage saying:



“At a certain point, I’ve just concluded that for me, personally, it is important for me to go ahead and affirm that I think same sex couples should be able to get married.”

Obama had been accused of flip-flopping on the issue of same sex marriage as he claimed his feelings on the matter were “evolving.”

Watch the complete evolution of Barack Obama’s stance on same sex marriage below:

Produced By William Wei

Don’t Miss:

• Here’s Why Dick Lugar Lost His Senate Seat After 36 Years

• A 60-Second Guide To What’s Happening In Greece



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.