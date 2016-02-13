Barack Obama told Ellen DeGeneres that being president is all about making 'big choices'

President Barack Obama recently went on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” During his last year as president, he reflected on his first.

“The good news is, we’re generally going in the right direction. My hope is that we’ll continue to do so.” Obama concluded.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Kristen Griffin

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.