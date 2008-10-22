Barack Obama Officially More Popular Than The Dark Knight

With his $150 million haul in September, Barack Obama has now pulled in more than $600 million in donations. Hmm…$600 million. Why does that number sound familiar?



Oh, right, that’s the record for highest domestic box-office gross, currently held by Titanic, which The Dark Knight has been trying to claim since July.

Comedy Web site 23/6 created an illustration of what a Variety ad touting Obama’s record-breaking “box-office” gross would look like (below).

Sadly, a real ad touting The Dark Knight‘s $600 million gross doesn’t exist yet, nor do all of the necessary box-office receipts.

We guess Barack Obama is a bigger draw than The Dark Knight. But riddle us this: Who would you rather have save you from the Joker?

