Liberals Disgusted At Obama Over His Latest NYT Profile

Yesterday we mentioned a small part of a new NYT profile on the Obama administration which characterised the mood inside The White House as “shellshocked” with some wondering whether the administration was already toast.



Well, on the left this article is going over horribly.

Keith Olbermann — who could be characterised as firmly within the mainstream of liberal conventional thinking — was livid yesterday, wondering why the administration was projecting itself as being pathetic and scarred so close to an election where the big question is whether any Democrats will feel motivated enough to turn out to vote.

Remember, in 2008, not only was Obama more popular than McCain, he has the benefit of inciting a movement behind him. That’s now totally gone, and rather than exciting anyone, the administration is projecting sadness.

So close to an election, the least they could do is fake it.

