Here's how President Obama starts every morning

Reggie Love served as Barack Obama’s personal aide from 2009-2011. In his new book, “Power Forward: My Presidential Education,” Love breaks down his time as the President’s assistant. Reggie told us about President Obama’s morning routine.

