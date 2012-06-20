This New Poll Has Obama Absolutely Crushing Mitt Romney

Photo: Getty

A new Bloomberg poll out Wednesday morning puts President Barack Obama up an astounding 13 points on Republican challenger Mitt Romney.At first glance, the poll seems like a pretty big outlier. Obama hasn’t been up double-digits on Romney since before Romney clinched the Republican nomination, and Romney has been gaining in most other recent polls. The survey oversamples Democrats or voters “leaning Democrat” by 5 points.



But the poll and some of its findings project a good omen for Obama. For one, he sits above the all-important 50 per cent approval mark at 53 per cent. He has a 55 net favorability rating, compared with just 39 per cent for Romney. Romney’s favorability rating actually polls lower than that of former President George W. Bush.

Also, Obama has intensity on his side. When those surveyed were asked how strong their support was for their chosen candidate, 51 per cent described it as “very strong” for Obama. That compares with only 35 per cent for Romney.

Finally, both candidates have tried to portray the other as “out of touch” on the campaign trail recently. By and large, Obama is winning that battle:

