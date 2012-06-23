Barack Obama Is Already Slamming Mitt Romney For Being An 'Outsourcing Pioneer'

Getty



President Barack Obama is stepping up his campaign’s attacks on Mitt Romney’s record at Bain Capital and the private-equity firm’s history with outsourcing, as reported by The Washington Post today. In one of his most direct hits on Romney, Obama called him an “outsourcing pioneer” at a campaign event in Tampa today. Here’s the relevant excerpt, from prepared remarks distributed by the campaign:

“My plan will stop giving tax breaks to businesses that ship jobs and factories overseas, and start rewarding companies that create jobs and manufacturing right here in the United States of America.

“Now, not only does Governor Romney disagree with this plan, today it was reported in The Washington Post that the companies his firm owned were ‘pioneers’ in the outsourcing of American jobs to places like China and India. Pioneers!

“Tampa, we don’t need an outsourcing pioneer in the Oval Office. We need a President who will fight for American jobs and American manufacturing. And that’s what my plan will do.”

Those lines earned him a big round of applause in Tampa. Expect this to keep up as a campaign theme, because it resonates with voters. The Obama campaign has also put out a video, and they’re hitting it hard on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.