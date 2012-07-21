Obama Cancels Campaign Events, Will Address Nation On Shooting

Photo: Getty

Both President Barack Obama and Mitt Romney gave strong reactions to the Aurora, Colorado, shooting this morning, and Obama will address the nation in Fort Myers, Fla., around 11:20 a.m.Obama canceled campaign events today in light of the shooting. Here’s the statement from the Obama campaign:



President Obama will address the tragedy in Aurora, Colorado in remarks in Ft. Myers, Florida this morning. Then he will return to the White House. In light of the tragedy in Colorado, the event in Winter Park, Florida will be cancelled.

Earlier, Obama released a statement saying he was “shocked and saddened” by the news. Part of the statement:

“As we do when confronted by moments of darkness and challenge, we must now come together as one American family. All of us must have the people of Aurora in our thoughts and prayers as they confront the loss of family, friends, and neighbours.”

Meanwhile, Romney also canceled all planned interviews today. He gave a brief statement from him and his wife, Ann, condemning the “senseless” tragedy.

“Ann and I are deeply saddened by the news of the senseless violence that took the lives of 15 people in Colorado and injured dozens more. We are praying for the families and loved ones of the victims during this time of deep shock and immense grief. We expect that the person responsible for this terrible crime will be quickly brought to justice.”

